Pepper scores 30 to lead UC Davis over Pacific 63-57

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 12:02 am
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper poured in 30 points as UC Davis defeated Pacific 63-57 on Wednesday night.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for the Aggies (3-3). Aaron Murphy had seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey had 24 points for the Tigers (4-4). Jordan Bell added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

