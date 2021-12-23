Pepperdine 96, Westmont 69

WESTMONT (0-1)

Singh 3-8 0-1 6, Warren 0-0 0-1 0, Brown 3-12 0-0 8, Meithof 7-14 3-5 22, Roth 3-12 0-0 8, Townsell 4-11 2-2 12, Reynoso 3-5 1-1 7, Austin 3-5 0-1 6, Tank 0-0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 6-11 69.

PEPPERDINE (6-9)

Fisher 4-5 4-5 12, Zidek 4-10 2-2 11, Mallette 2-6 0-0 5, Mitchell 5-12 0-0 14, Smith 5-8 0-0 10, Lewis 9-15 6-6 27, Ohia Obioha 2-4 1-2 5, Deng 2-5 0-0 6, Munson 0-1 0-0 0, Basham 2-5 0-0 4, Yoon 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-73 13-15 96.

Halftime_Pepperdine 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Westmont 11-31 (Meithof 5-7, Brown 2-5, Townsell 2-6, Roth 2-8, Singh 0-1, Austin 0-2, Reynoso 0-2), Pepperdine 11-33 (Mitchell 4-10, Lewis 3-8, Deng 2-5, Zidek 1-3, Mallette 1-5, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Westmont 30 (Brown, Roth 5), Pepperdine 49 (Fisher 13). Assists_Westmont 19 (Roth 10), Pepperdine 26 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Westmont 18, Pepperdine 14.

