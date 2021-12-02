PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At OC National-Panther Lake
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
|Final Round
Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278 -10
Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280 -8
John Riegger 73-69-72-67_281 -7
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72-69_281 -7
Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72-69_285 -3
Jay Jurecic 76-69-72-69_286 -2
Roderick Bastard 73-68-75-70_286 -2
Danny King 70-74-70-72_286 -2
Jody Bellflower 69-75-73-71_288 E
Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73-72_288 E
Jesús Rivas 73-73-71-73_290 +2
Roger Rowland 75-73-67-75_290 +2
Skip Kendall 74-70-71-75_290 +2
Chad Kurmel 74-73-67-76_290 +2
Frank Esposito 75-74-69-73_291 +3
José Coceres 76-71-70-74_291 +3
Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70-72_293 +5
Neal Lancaster 73-74-72-74_293 +5
Troy Parker 75-72-73-74_294 +6
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Michael Watson 71-69-77-77_294 +6
Tim Cantwell 74-75-73-73_295 +7
Cliff Kresge 75-74-71-75_295 +7
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72-75_295 +7
Bobby Gage 73-72-73-77_295 +7
Brian Mogg 75-75-71-75_296 +8
Amandeep Johl 72-70-78-76_296 +8
Mike Grob 80-71-75-71_297 +9
Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71-76_297 +9
Micah Rudosky 75-75-71-76_297 +9
Mike Stone 73-74-72-79_298 +10
Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75-76_299 +11
Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70-76_300 +12
Tom Stankowski 79-74-70-77_300 +12
Chris Sullivan 81-72-71-77_301 +13
Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74-76_301 +13
Tim Weinhart 74-78-75-74_301 +13
Todd Bailey 77-76-74-74_301 +13
Paul Parlane 79-76-73-73_301 +13
David Noto 76-70-77-79_302 +14
John O’Brien 76-79-73-74_302 +14
Michel Dagenais 73-77-73-80_303 +15
Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75-78_304 +16
Ted Tryba 73-77-72-82_304 +16
Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74-77_304 +16
Richard Tinworth 79-77-74-74_304 +16
Kelly Berger 74-77-74-80_305 +17
John Smith 75-78-78-74_305 +17
Jeff Williams 79-77-73-78_307 +19
Danny Gonzales 79-80-73-75_307 +19
David Plumb 78-81-73-77_309 +21
Cristian Caballero 80-79-79-71_309 +21
Eric Egloff 74-82-78-76_310 +22
Perry Parker 79-78-71-84_312 +24
Mike Woodcock 78-78-78-79_313 +25
Scott Henderson 77-78-79-80_314 +26
John Connelly 76-80-78-80_314 +26
Hector Valdez 83-76-81-77_317 +29
Allen Abbott 83-77-76-83_319 +31
Tejal Patel 76-77-84-82_319 +31
David Cauthen 77-87-80-75_319 +31
John Kelly 80-82-82-81_325 +37
Kenny Bontz 86-82-79-82_329 +41
Greg Newberry 85-89-78-77_329 +41
Sath Nop 87-83-84-77_331 +43
Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85-84_335 +47
Christopher Moore 87-82-88-84_341 +53
Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95-86_363 +75
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments