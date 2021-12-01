On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Scores

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 3:06 pm
1 min read
      
Wednesday
At OC National-Panther Lake
Winter Garden, Fla.
Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
Third Round

Jeff Gove 72-69-68_209

Mark Brown 72-70-69_211

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72_212

Chad Kurmel 74-73-67_214

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Danny King 70-74-70_214

John Riegger 73-69-72_214

Roger Rowland 75-73-67_215

Skip Kendall 74-70-71_215

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72_216

Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73_216

Roderick Bastard 73-68-75_216

Jesús Rivas 73-73-71_217

        Read more: Sports News

José Coceres 76-71-70_217

Jay Jurecic 76-69-72_217

Jody Bellflower 69-75-73_217

Michael Watson 71-69-77_217

Frank Esposito 75-74-69_218

Bobby Gage 73-72-73_218

Mike Stone 73-74-72_219

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Neal Lancaster 73-74-72_219

Marcus Meloan 72-74-73_219

Cliff Kresge 75-74-71_220

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72_220

Troy Parker 75-72-73_220

Amandeep Johl 72-70-78_220

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70_221

Micah Rudosky 75-75-71_221

Brian Mogg 75-75-71_221

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71_221

Ted Tryba 73-77-72_222

Tim Cantwell 74-75-73_222

Michel Dagenais 73-77-73_223

Tom Stankowski 79-74-70_223

Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75_223

David Noto 76-70-77_223

TJ Cosgrove 74-74-76_224

Chris Sullivan 81-72-71_224

Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70_224

Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74_225

Kelly Berger 74-77-74_225

Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75_226

Mike Grob 80-71-75_226

Tim Weinhart 74-78-75_227

Todd Bailey 77-76-74_227

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74_227

John O’Brien 76-79-73_228

Paul Parlane 79-76-73_228

Perry Parker 79-78-71_228

Mike Genovese 80-74-75_229

Jeff Williams 79-77-73_229

Richard Tinworth 79-77-74_230

John Smith 75-78-78_231

David Plumb 78-81-73_232

Danny Gonzales 79-80-73_232

Scott Henderson 77-78-79_234

John Connelly 76-80-78_234

Mike Woodcock 78-78-78_234

Eric Egloff 74-82-78_234

Allen Abbott 83-77-76_236

Tejal Patel 76-77-84_237

Cristian Caballero 80-79-79_238

Hector Valdez 83-76-81_240

John Kelly 80-82-82_244

David Cauthen 77-87-80_244

Kenny Bontz 86-82-79_247

Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85_251

Greg Newberry 85-89-78_252

Sath Nop 87-83-84_254

Christopher Moore 87-82-88_257

Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95_277

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony