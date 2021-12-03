PGA Tour Hero World Challange Scores

|Friday
|At Albany Golf Course
|New Providence, Bahamas
|Purse: $3.5 Million
|Yardage: 7,302; Par: 72
|Second Round
Bryson DeChambeau 69-64_133
Collin Morikawa 68-66_134
Tony Finau 68-66_134
Brooks Koepka 67-67_134
Daniel Berger 66-69_135
Sam Burns 71-65_136
Tyrrell Hatton 69-67_136
Viktor Hovland 68-69_137
Patrick Reed 68-69_137
Rory McIlroy 66-71_137
Scottie Scheffler 71-68_139
Justin Thomas 67-72_139
Webb Simpson 67-72_139
Abraham Ancer 66-73_139
Xander Schauffele 70-70_140
Justin Rose 71-70_141
Matt Fitzpatrick 71-70_141
Jordan Spieth 71-72_143
Harris English 75-70_145
Henrik Stenson 72-75_147
