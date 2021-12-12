On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour QBE Shootout Par Scores

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 5:15 pm
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Tiburon Golf Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $3.6 Million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final Round

Na/Kokrak, $895,000 59-64-60_183 -33

Horschel/Burns, $560,000 61-62-61_184 -32

Kuchar/English, $305,000 57-66-62_185 -31

Leishman/Day, $305,000 56-64-65_185 -31

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Kisner/Homa, $220,000 61-66-61_188 -28

McDowell/Conners, $220,000 57-67-64_188 -28

Zalatoris/O’Hair, $195,000 62-65-63_190 -26

Poulter/Howell III, $190,000 61-68-63_192 -24

Watson/Thompson, $185,000 59-66-68_193 -23

Swafford/Harman, $180,000 60-71-63_194 -22

Palmer/Jones, $172,500 61-69-65_195 -21

Snedeker/Lee, $172,500 62-68-65_195 -21

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding