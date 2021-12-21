Philadelphia 27, Washington 17

Washington 10 0 0 7 — 17 Philadelphia 0 10 10 7 — 27

First Quarter

Was_Gibson 1 run (B.Johnson kick), 8:15.

Was_FG B.Johnson 22, 2:47.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 20, 8:07.

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 1:29.

Third Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:26.

Phi_FG Elliott 37, :18.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Patterson 1 run (B.Johnson kick), 11:44.

Phi_Ward 19 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:46.

___

Was Phi First downs 14 23 Total Net Yards 237 519 Rushes-yards 21-63 41-238 Passing 174 281 Punt Returns 0-0 3-22 Kickoff Returns 2-67 3-71 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-31-0 20-26-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-20 3-15 Punts 5-48.0 2-37.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 2-25 4-48 Time of Possession 24:43 35:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 15-26, Patterson 4-20, Carter 1-12, Williams 1-5. Philadelphia, Sanders 18-131, Howard 15-69, Hurts 8-38.

PASSING_Washington, Gilbert 20-31-0-194. Philadelphia, Hurts 20-26-1-296.

RECEIVING_Washington, Gibson 6-39, Seals-Jones 4-29, Humphries 3-23, McLaurin 2-51, Carter 2-12, Bates 1-29, Sims 1-13, Milne 1-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Goedert 7-135, Reagor 3-57, Smith 3-40, Ward 2-28, Sanders 2-15, Watkins 2-14, Stoll 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

