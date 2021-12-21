Philadelphia 27, Washington 17

|Washington
|10
|0
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Philadelphia
|0
|10
|10
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
Was_Gibson 1 run (B.Johnson kick), 8:15.
Was_FG B.Johnson 22, 2:47.
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 20, 8:07.
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 1:29.
Third Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:26.
Phi_FG Elliott 37, :18.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Patterson 1 run (B.Johnson kick), 11:44.
Phi_Ward 19 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:46.
|
|Was
|Phi
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|237
|519
|Rushes-yards
|21-63
|41-238
|Passing
|174
|281
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|2-67
|3-71
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-0
|20-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-20
|3-15
|Punts
|5-48.0
|2-37.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|4-48
|Time of Possession
|24:43
|35:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 15-26, Patterson 4-20, Carter 1-12, Williams 1-5. Philadelphia, Sanders 18-131, Howard 15-69, Hurts 8-38.
PASSING_Washington, Gilbert 20-31-0-194. Philadelphia, Hurts 20-26-1-296.
RECEIVING_Washington, Gibson 6-39, Seals-Jones 4-29, Humphries 3-23, McLaurin 2-51, Carter 2-12, Bates 1-29, Sims 1-13, Milne 1-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Goedert 7-135, Reagor 3-57, Smith 3-40, Ward 2-28, Sanders 2-15, Watkins 2-14, Stoll 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
