Philadelphia 27, Washington 17

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:13 pm
Washington 10 0 0 7 17
Philadelphia 0 10 10 7 27

First Quarter

Was_Gibson 1 run (B.Johnson kick), 8:15.

Was_FG B.Johnson 22, 2:47.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 20, 8:07.

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 1:29.

Third Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:26.

Phi_FG Elliott 37, :18.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Patterson 1 run (B.Johnson kick), 11:44.

Phi_Ward 19 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:46.

Was Phi
First downs 14 23
Total Net Yards 237 519
Rushes-yards 21-63 41-238
Passing 174 281
Punt Returns 0-0 3-22
Kickoff Returns 2-67 3-71
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-31-0 20-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-20 3-15
Punts 5-48.0 2-37.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 2-25 4-48
Time of Possession 24:43 35:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 15-26, Patterson 4-20, Carter 1-12, Williams 1-5. Philadelphia, Sanders 18-131, Howard 15-69, Hurts 8-38.

PASSING_Washington, Gilbert 20-31-0-194. Philadelphia, Hurts 20-26-1-296.

RECEIVING_Washington, Gibson 6-39, Seals-Jones 4-29, Humphries 3-23, McLaurin 2-51, Carter 2-12, Bates 1-29, Sims 1-13, Milne 1-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Goedert 7-135, Reagor 3-57, Smith 3-40, Ward 2-28, Sanders 2-15, Watkins 2-14, Stoll 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

