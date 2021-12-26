Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 7 — 10 Philadelphia 0 3 17 14 — 34

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57.

Third Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08.

Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48.

Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48.

Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:19.

NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01.

A_69,796.

___

NYG Phi First downs 15 17 Total Net Yards 192 324 Rushes-yards 27-84 30-130 Passing 108 194 Punt Returns 2-16 4-50 Kickoff Returns 2-38 2-30 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-53 Comp-Att-Int 23-44-2 17-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 1-5 Punts 8-36.75 4-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 6-40 11-79 Time of Possession 30:52 29:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-93, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-28, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.