On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pipkins leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Southeast Missouri St

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:58 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalon Pipkins had a career-high 24 points to guide Purdue Fort Wayne past Southeast Missouri State 78-65 on Saturday.

Jarred Godfrey finished with 16 points for the Mastodons (5-5).

Phillip Russell had 17 points to lead the Redhawks (5-5). Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Chris Harris had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding