Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 7:41 pm
Baltimore 0 7 3 9 19
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 17 20

Second Quarter

Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37.

Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 35, 7:24.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 29 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 14:01.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 11:51.

Pit_FG Boswell 43, 7:18.

Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Freiermuth pass from Roethlisberger), 1:48.

Bal_Watkins 6 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), :12.

Bal Pit
First downs 22 16
Total Net Yards 326 321
Rushes-yards 25-107 25-85
Passing 219 236
Punt Returns 2-12 4-33
Kickoff Returns 2-61 3-46
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-37-1 21-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-34 1-0
Punts 4-50.75 5-43.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-55 5-81
Time of Possession 36:30 23:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 8-55, Freeman 14-52, Murray 2-1, McCrary 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 21-71, Snell 2-13, Claypool 1-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 23-37-1-253. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-31-0-236.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Brown 5-55, Freeman 5-45, Andrews 4-50, Watkins 4-39, Murray 2-34, Duvernay 2-21, Ricard 1-9. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 8-105, Harris 5-36, Freiermuth 3-26, Claypool 2-52, Gentry 2-10, McCloud 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

