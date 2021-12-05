Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

|Baltimore
|0
|7
|3
|9
|—
|19
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|0
|17
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37.
Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 35, 7:24.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 29 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 14:01.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 11:51.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, 7:18.
Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Freiermuth pass from Roethlisberger), 1:48.
Bal_Watkins 6 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), :12.
|Bal
|Pit
|First downs
|22
|16
|Total Net Yards
|326
|321
|Rushes-yards
|25-107
|25-85
|Passing
|219
|236
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|4-33
|Kickoff Returns
|2-61
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-1
|21-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-34
|1-0
|Punts
|4-50.75
|5-43.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-55
|5-81
|Time of Possession
|36:30
|23:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 8-55, Freeman 14-52, Murray 2-1, McCrary 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 21-71, Snell 2-13, Claypool 1-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 23-37-1-253. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-31-0-236.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Brown 5-55, Freeman 5-45, Andrews 4-50, Watkins 4-39, Murray 2-34, Duvernay 2-21, Ricard 1-9. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 8-105, Harris 5-36, Freiermuth 3-26, Claypool 2-52, Gentry 2-10, McCloud 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
