Pittsburgh 59, St. John’s 57

ST. JOHN’S (9-3)

Nyiwe 1-3 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-6 1-2 4, Addae-Wusu 4-9 2-2 12, Alexander 5-14 1-3 11, Mathis 2-10 0-1 4, Soriano 4-6 2-4 10, S.Smith 1-6 1-2 4, Pinzon 1-4 0-0 3, Stanley 2-4 0-0 4, Coburn 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-63 7-14 57.

PITTSBURGH (4-7)

Gueye 4-8 6-6 15, Hugley 2-7 3-4 7, Burton 5-13 9-10 20, Odukale 1-12 4-6 6, Jeffress 1-3 1-2 4, Ezeakudo 1-2 0-0 3, Collier 2-5 0-0 4, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, Oladapo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 23-28 59.

Halftime_St. John’s 35-31. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 6-18 (Addae-Wusu 2-5, Coburn 1-1, Pinzon 1-2, Wheeler 1-3, S.Smith 1-4, Mathis 0-1, Alexander 0-2), Pittsburgh 4-12 (Jeffress 1-1, Burton 1-2, Ezeakudo 1-2, Gueye 1-3, Hugley 0-1, Odukale 0-3). Rebounds_St. John’s 33 (Soriano 9), Pittsburgh 34 (Hugley 8). Assists_St. John’s 15 (Alexander 5), Pittsburgh 8 (Odukale 3). Total Fouls_St. John’s 20, Pittsburgh 16. A_5,177 (19,812).

