Pittsburgh 67, Coppin St. 51

COPPIN ST. (4-4)
Salley 2-7 0-0 4, Alexander 5-18 6-6 16, Lawson 5-19 0-0 14, Staples 2-13 3-6 9, Watkins 0-4 2-2 2, Bucknor 1-3 4-6 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-64 15-20 51
PITTSBURGH (8-2)
Brown 7-11 6-12 20, Igbokwe 2-4 0-0 4, Everett 6-18 0-0 15, Hayford 2-6 2-2 6, King 1-4 2-2 4, Dunn 2-4 0-0 6, Clesca 1-1 0-0 2, Exanor 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 4-9 1-1 9, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Hueston 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-62 12-19 67
|Coppin St.
|9
|15
|19
|8
|—
|51
|Pittsburgh
|9
|17
|23
|18
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 6-25 (Alexander 0-2, Lawson 4-13, Staples 2-8, Watkins 0-2), Pittsburgh 5-17 (Everett 3-10, Hayford 0-1, Dunn 2-2, Exanor 0-1, Harris 0-1, Strother 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Coppin St. 10 (Lawson 6), Pittsburgh 17 (Harris 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Coppin St. 44 (Salley 5-10), Pittsburgh 47 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 13, Pittsburgh 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,146.
