Portland (8-4) vs. Montana State (7-4)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland seeks revenge on Montana State after dropping the first matchup in San Antonio. The teams last met on Nov. 26, when the Bobcats shot 43.6 percent from the field while holding Portland to just 41.5 percent en route to the 69-66 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Robertson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 92.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Portland is 6-0 when it holds opponents to 42.6 percent or worse from the field, and 2-4 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Montana State is 7-0 when it allows 43.1 percent or less from the field and 0-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland is rated second among WCC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.

