Portland St. 63, Idaho St. 55

PORTLAND ST. (3-3)
Jean-Marie 3-4 9-12 16, Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, Carter 1-6 2-2 5, Starks 1-2 0-0 2, Ruffin 3-18 2-2 10, Burke 2-4 1-2 6, Alley 3-8 2-2 9, Dawson 0-5 3-4 3, Eyman 2-2 2-3 6. Totals 18-57 21-27 63.
IDAHO ST. (1-6)
Carr 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 4-9 0-0 8, Cool 10-20 3-7 27, Ford 2-8 1-2 7, Smellie 3-4 1-2 7, Porter 2-3 0-0 4, Tamba 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-4 0-0 0, Burgin 0-2 0-0 0, Visentin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 5-11 55.
Halftime_Portland St. 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 6-22 (Ruffin 2-6, Jean-Marie 1-1, Alley 1-2, Burke 1-3, Carter 1-3, Starks 0-1, Dawson 0-3, Thomas 0-3), Idaho St. 6-18 (Cool 4-7, Ford 2-7, Burgin 0-1, Carr 0-1, Rodriguez 0-2). Fouled Out_Parker, Cool. Rebounds_Portland St. 40 (Jean-Marie 10), Idaho St. 27 (Smellie 7). Assists_Portland St. 6 (Carter, Alley 2), Idaho St. 7 (Ford, Smellie 2). Total Fouls_Portland St. 19, Idaho St. 23. A_1,102 (8,000).
