Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Powell scores 22 to lead Rider past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57

The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell had a season-high 22 points as Rider romped past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57 on Monday night.

Dimencio Vaughn had 15 points and eight rebounds for Rider (4-8), which ended its four-game losing streak. Nehemiah Benson added 12 points. Sedrick Altman had six rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr., the Broncs’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, had only five points.

Aziz Parker had 14 points for the Division III Griffins. Ty Jones added 14 points. Matt O’Connor had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 How To: Service Cloud: Import External...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors transport a torpedo on the fantail of USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine Sea