Presbyterian 90, Bob Jones 61

BOB JONES (0-4)
Fuller 1-5 0-0 3, Hugley 0-1 2-2 2, Blair 4-10 0-0 8, Cupples 1-1 0-0 3, Dean 5-10 0-1 10, Brush 3-6 2-2 8, Sibley 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Dickerson 1-2 0-0 2, Riddle 3-8 1-1 10, Tidwell 0-2 0-0 0, Grandstaff 1-6 0-0 3, Garrick 1-3 1-2 3, Gearhart 0-0 3-5 3, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 9-13 61.
PRESBYTERIAN (6-3)
Hill 2-5 4-6 8, Harrison 5-8 4-4 15, Reddish 8-9 0-2 16, Younger 3-9 1-1 7, Stewart 2-5 0-2 4, Ard 2-4 2-3 6, McCormack 2-2 1-2 5, Thrash 5-7 0-0 12, Lovorn 2-3 2-2 6, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Ferguson 1-3 0-0 2, Barnett 1-2 0-4 2, Le Gregam 2-3 0-0 4, McMahon 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-63 15-28 90.
Halftime_Presbyterian 47-24. 3-Point Goals_Bob Jones 6-22 (Riddle 3-5, Cupples 1-1, Grandstaff 1-3, Fuller 1-5, Blair 0-2, Brush 0-2, Sibley 0-2, Tidwell 0-2), Presbyterian 3-13 (Thrash 2-2, Harrison 1-4, Lovorn 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Younger 0-4). Rebounds_Bob Jones 32 (Blair, Dean, Brush 5), Presbyterian 37 (Hill 6). Assists_Bob Jones 7 (Dean 2), Presbyterian 15 (Reddish, Stewart 3). Total Fouls_Bob Jones 17, Presbyterian 16. A_254 (2,300).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments