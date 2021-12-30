Presbyterian 91, Truett 49

TRUETT (0-1)

Franky 7-10 4-4 18, Toure 1-3 1-2 3, Kelly 3-4 0-1 7, Smith 0-7 1-4 1, Bryant 0-5 0-0 0, Covington 1-3 0-4 2, Arias-Ortega 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 4-6 4, Seitz 2-4 0-0 4, Crowden 2-3 0-0 4, Raines 0-0 0-0 0, Davidson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 10-21 49.

PRESBYTERIAN (8-7)

Hill 6-9 2-4 14, Harrison 4-10 2-2 13, Reddish 0-2 2-5 2, Younger 4-6 4-4 12, Stewart 3-3 0-1 7, Lovorn 2-4 0-0 5, Ferguson 2-5 1-2 5, Barnett 2-3 0-0 5, McCormack 1-5 2-2 4, Thrash 4-6 1-3 10, Graham 2-5 0-0 6, Le Gregam 3-5 0-0 8, McMahon 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 14-23 91.

Halftime_Presbyterian 49-26. 3-Point Goals_Truett 1-8 (Kelly 1-1, Crowden 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Smith 0-3), Presbyterian 11-27 (Harrison 3-6, Le Gregam 2-2, Graham 2-5, Barnett 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Thrash 1-2, Lovorn 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, McCormack 0-2, McMahon 0-2, Younger 0-2). Rebounds_Truett 19 (Franky 6), Presbyterian 35 (Barnett 8). Assists_Truett 6 (Franky, Kelly, Bryant, Seitz, Crowden, Davidson 1), Presbyterian 19 (Reddish 6). Total Fouls_Truett 21, Presbyterian 21. A_101 (2,300).

