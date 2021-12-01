Price carries Western Carolina past Warren Wilson 102-47

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marvin Price had 17 points off the bench to lead Western Carolina to a 102-47 win over Warren Wilson on Wednesday night.
Madison Monroe had 13 points for Western Carolina (4-4). Cam Bacote and Marcus Banks each had 12 points.
Jerry Daye had 22 points for the Owls.
