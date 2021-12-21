Princeton 100, Kean 59

KEAN (0-1)

Lyles 1-9 0-1 2, Nolen 3-4 0-0 7, Daniels 4-7 4-4 14, Jamison 5-9 1-1 11, West 3-12 7-12 13, Gunn 1-1 0-0 2, Meyer 1-1 0-0 3, Blount 1-3 0-0 2, Durham 0-1 0-0 0, Nieskens 1-2 0-0 3, Singh-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Stith 1-2 0-0 2, DePina 0-0 0-0 0, Juanico 0-0 0-0 0, Raines 0-0 0-0 0, Boscarino 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-18 59.

PRINCETON (10-3)

Kellman 5-6 0-0 10, Friberg 3-5 0-0 8, Langborg 3-7 0-0 7, Llewellyn 4-5 0-0 10, Wright 4-5 2-2 13, Allocco 1-1 2-2 5, Gakwasi 2-5 0-0 5, Peters 2-4 0-0 5, Martini 3-6 0-0 7, Johns 5-6 1-4 13, Hooks 5-5 0-0 10, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, Byriel 1-2 0-0 3, O’Connell 1-5 2-2 4, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-62 7-10 100.

Halftime_Princeton 55-30. 3-Point Goals_Kean 5-20 (Daniels 2-3, Meyer 1-1, Nolen 1-1, Nieskens 1-2, Blount 0-1, Boscarino 0-1, Jamison 0-2, Lyles 0-2, West 0-7), Princeton 15-29 (Wright 3-3, Llewellyn 2-2, Friberg 2-3, Johns 2-3, Allocco 1-1, Byriel 1-2, Peters 1-2, Gakwasi 1-4, Langborg 1-4, Martini 1-4, O’Connell 0-1). Rebounds_Kean 17 (Daniels 4), Princeton 39 (Kellman 7). Assists_Kean 6 (Jamison 3), Princeton 27 (Langborg 5). Total Fouls_Kean 8, Princeton 12. A_917 (6,854).

