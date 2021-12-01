Princeton 58, No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 55

PRINCETON (6-1)
Mitchell 4-10 0-0 8, Connolly 0-1 1-2 1, Cunningham 4-10 2-2 10, Meyers 7-16 4-5 18, Stone 5-10 5-5 17, Chen 0-3 4-4 4, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Nweke 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 16-18 58
FLORIDA GULF COAST (7-1)
Bell 8-21 3-3 19, Cox 3-7 2-2 11, List 2-4 0-0 4, Morehouse 5-10 0-2 13, Phills 2-6 0-0 6, Cecil 0-1 0-0 0, Seay 0-1 1-2 1, Spray 0-3 1-2 1, Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Hackley 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 7-11 55
|Princeton
|12
|12
|15
|19
|—
|58
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|9
|15
|19
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Princeton 2-5 (Cunningham 0-2, Meyers 0-1, Stone 2-2), Florida Gulf Coast 8-29 (Bell 0-9, Cox 3-6, List 0-2, Morehouse 3-5, Phills 2-5, Spray 0-2). Assists_Princeton 11 (Mitchell 3), Florida Gulf Coast 16 (Morehouse 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Princeton 34 (Cunningham 2-8), Florida Gulf Coast 34 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Princeton 14, Florida Gulf Coast 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,045.
