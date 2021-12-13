Princeton 89, UMBC 77

UMBC (5-5)
Obeng-Mensah 4-8 0-0 8, Boonyasith 2-7 1-2 6, Kennedy 5-12 1-1 13, Owens 3-6 7-7 14, Rogers 4-12 2-2 11, N.Johnson 3-3 3-4 10, Byrd 2-5 1-2 5, Spasojevic 3-3 0-0 6, Wojcik 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 27-59 17-20 77.
PRINCETON (9-3)
Evbuomwan 7-11 4-5 18, Friberg 3-10 0-0 9, Langborg 1-6 0-0 3, Llewellyn 10-16 2-2 24, Wright 8-16 1-1 20, Allocco 0-1 2-4 2, Barnes 4-4 0-0 9, Hooks 2-4 0-0 4, Johns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 9-12 89.
Halftime_Princeton 43-39. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 6-16 (Kennedy 2-5, N.Johnson 1-1, Owens 1-1, Boonyasith 1-3, Rogers 1-4, Byrd 0-1, Wojcik 0-1), Princeton 10-29 (Wright 3-7, Friberg 3-9, Llewellyn 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Langborg 1-5, Allocco 0-1). Rebounds_UMBC 31 (N.Johnson 7), Princeton 29 (Wright 13). Assists_UMBC 9 (Boonyasith 3), Princeton 14 (Evbuomwan 7). Total Fouls_UMBC 14, Princeton 17. A_891 (6,854).
