Providence 68, CCSU 53

CCSU (2-8)
Brown 4-11 0-5 9, Krishnan 1-10 0-0 3, Scantlebury 3-10 2-2 9, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3, Snoddy 2-5 0-2 4, Mitchell 3-10 6-6 15, Ostrowsky 0-2 0-0 0, Ayangma 2-5 2-4 6, Sweatman 2-4 0-1 4, Newkirk 0-3 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-1 0-0 0, Olamuyiwa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 10-20 53.
PROVIDENCE (10-1)
Horchler 5-12 1-2 12, Minaya 6-6 0-1 14, Watson 4-8 0-0 8, Durham 3-11 2-3 8, Reeves 7-17 0-0 17, Breed 0-5 2-2 2, Goodine 1-4 0-0 2, Croswell 2-2 1-3 5, A.Fonts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 6-11 68.
Halftime_Providence 44-25. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 7-27 (Mitchell 3-8, McLaughlin 1-1, Brown 1-2, Scantlebury 1-3, Krishnan 1-7, Newkirk 0-1, Ostrowsky 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Sweatman 0-1, Ayangma 0-2), Providence 6-26 (Reeves 3-9, Minaya 2-2, Horchler 1-4, Goodine 0-3, Breed 0-4, Durham 0-4). Rebounds_CCSU 40 (Scantlebury 10), Providence 44 (Horchler 10). Assists_CCSU 7 (Scantlebury 3), Providence 17 (Reeves 7). Total Fouls_CCSU 13, Providence 15. A_5,111 (12,410).
