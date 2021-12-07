Providence 68, Vermont 58

VERMONT (6-3)
Davis 6-8 5-6 19, Powell 4-10 0-0 9, Mazzulla 1-4 0-0 2, Shungu 8-18 2-2 20, Sullivan 2-7 0-0 4, Duncan 1-2 2-2 4, Fiorillo 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Patella 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 9-10 58.
PROVIDENCE (8-1)
Horchler 0-5 0-1 0, Watson 10-12 4-5 24, Breed 3-8 2-2 8, Durham 2-9 5-9 9, Reeves 8-12 2-2 24, Minaya 1-4 0-0 2, Croswell 0-1 1-2 1, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-21 68.
Halftime_Providence 30-20. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 5-19 (Davis 2-2, Shungu 2-5, Powell 1-5, Fiorillo 0-1, Mazzulla 0-1, Sullivan 0-5), Providence 6-20 (Reeves 6-10, Goodine 0-1, Minaya 0-1, Breed 0-2, Durham 0-3, Horchler 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 26 (Powell 8), Providence 27 (Horchler 10). Assists_Vermont 12 (Powell, Mazzulla, Duncan 3), Providence 18 (Durham 5). Total Fouls_Vermont 20, Providence 15. A_5,087 (12,410).
