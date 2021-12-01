Providence 72, Texas Tech 68

TEXAS TECH (6-0)
Obanor 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 1-9 2-2 4, McCullar 2-7 5-7 10, Shannon 6-11 3-3 17, Warren 2-8 3-4 8, Arms 2-5 1-4 6, Wilson 1-4 2-2 4, Santos-Silva 2-2 0-0 4, Batcho 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 17-24 68.
PROVIDENCE (7-1)
Horchler 1-6 4-6 6, Watson 1-4 3-4 5, Breed 1-4 4-4 7, Durham 5-13 12-13 23, Reeves 4-12 3-5 14, Minaya 2-6 1-2 6, Croswell 5-5 1-4 11, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 28-38 72.
Halftime_Texas Tech 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 7-23 (Obanor 2-4, Shannon 2-7, Arms 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Warren 1-3, Williams 0-2, Wilson 0-2), Providence 6-20 (Reeves 3-7, Breed 1-2, Durham 1-4, Minaya 1-4, Goodine 0-1, Horchler 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams, McCullar. Rebounds_Texas Tech 28 (Arms 7), Providence 29 (Reeves 8). Assists_Texas Tech 7 (Williams, McCullar, Shannon, Warren, Arms, Wilson, Santos-Silva 1), Providence 7 (Durham, Minaya 2). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 29, Providence 22.
