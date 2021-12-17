Pullin, UC Riverside host Sac State

Sacramento State (3-5) vs. UC Riverside (6-4)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Bryce Fowler and Sacramento State will face Zyon Pullin and UC Riverside. The senior Fowler has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games. Pullin, a sophomore, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: UC Riverside’s Pullin has averaged 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while JP Moorman II has put up 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Hornets, Fowler has averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Zach Chappell has put up eight points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fowler has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Sacramento State is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

STREAK SCORING: UC Riverside has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 53.5.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 59.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big West teams. The Highlanders have allowed a mere 56.2 points per game over their last five games.

