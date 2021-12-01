Purdue 53, Georgia Tech 52

GEORGIA TECH (5-2)
Cubaj 3-8 1-4 7, Strautmane 7-12 2-2 18, Hermosa 4-8 0-0 8, Bates 1-9 2-4 5, Love 4-11 4-8 12, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bulane 0-1 2-2 2, Carter 0-6 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 11-20 52
PURDUE (6-2)
Kyle 2-6 4-8 8, Ellis 2-5 1-1 5, Hardin 1-1 0-0 3, Layden 4-10 4-4 13, Terry 4-10 1-2 9, Oriyomi 0-1 0-0 0, Woltman 3-8 0-0 6, Moore 1-8 3-4 5, Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-51 15-21 53
|Georgia Tech
|17
|9
|10
|16
|—
|52
|Purdue
|12
|10
|20
|11
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-17 (Cubaj 0-1, Strautmane 2-5, Bates 1-9, Carter 0-2), Purdue 2-11 (Hardin 1-1, Layden 1-4, Terry 0-1, Oriyomi 0-1, Moore 0-3, Smith 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 14 (Cubaj 5), Purdue 13 (Terry 7). Fouled Out_Purdue Hardin. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 45 (Carter 4-6), Purdue 27 (Kyle 1-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Purdue 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,539.
