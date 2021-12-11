Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47

MAINE (2-6)
Efretuei 3-4 0-1 6, DuHart 4-16 0-0 11, Kalnjscek 4-9 1-2 9, Masic 2-8 2-2 7, Perovic 1-4 0-0 2, Adetogun 1-2 2-2 5, Filipovity 1-3 3-4 5, Wright-McLeish 0-0 0-0 0, Ihekwoaba 1-2 0-1 2, Ireland 0-1 0-0 0, Feierbergs 0-2 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-0 0-0 0, Turgut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 8-12 47.
QUINNIPIAC (6-4)
Marfo 8-9 5-5 21, Rigoni 3-5 0-0 8, Blunt 5-9 0-0 14, Williams 2-9 2-2 7, Chenery 1-3 1-2 3, Balanc 3-7 2-2 9, Jones 4-10 1-1 11, King 0-0 0-2 0, McGuire 0-1 0-0 0, Kortright 0-1 0-0 0, Riggins 0-1 0-0 0, Guth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 11-14 73.
Halftime_Quinnipiac 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Maine 5-22 (DuHart 3-11, Adetogun 1-1, Masic 1-4, Ireland 0-1, Perovic 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Kalnjscek 0-2), Quinnipiac 10-25 (Blunt 4-6, Jones 2-4, Rigoni 2-4, Balanc 1-3, Williams 1-7, Guth 0-1). Rebounds_Maine 21 (Efretuei 6), Quinnipiac 38 (Marfo 13). Assists_Maine 9 (Masic 4), Quinnipiac 13 (Marfo 5). Total Fouls_Maine 14, Quinnipiac 15. A_714 (3,570).
