Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 68

NIAGARA (5-7)

Cintron 5-11 4-4 14, Iorio 4-8 0-0 9, Hammond 4-12 2-2 12, Roberts 5-9 1-1 13, Thomasson 2-4 0-0 5, Kuakumensah 4-6 0-2 10, Levnaic 1-2 0-0 2, R.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Mackey 0-6 0-0 0, Kratholm 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 7-9 68.

QUINNIPIAC (7-4)

Marfo 4-6 6-6 14, Rigoni 5-8 0-0 14, Jones 8-15 2-2 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Chenery 3-6 0-0 8, Kortright 2-6 2-2 7, Blunt 1-1 0-0 3, Riggins 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 28-52 10-10 77.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 9-26 (Kuakumensah 2-2, Hammond 2-6, Roberts 2-6, R.Brown 1-1, Thomasson 1-1, Iorio 1-3, Cintron 0-2, Mackey 0-5), Quinnipiac 11-24 (Rigoni 4-7, Chenery 2-4, Jones 2-5, Blunt 1-1, Kortright 1-2, Williams 1-4, Riggins 0-1). Rebounds_Niagara 24 (Iorio 7), Quinnipiac 29 (Marfo 13). Assists_Niagara 11 (Hammond 4), Quinnipiac 16 (Jones 8). Total Fouls_Niagara 15, Quinnipiac 13. A_523 (3,570).

