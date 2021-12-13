On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rams' Ramsey, Higbee placed on COVID-19 list, out vs. Cards

DAVID BRANDT
December 13, 2021 4:21 pm
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won’t have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s a big blow for the Rams (8-4), who are trying to tighten the NFC West race against the division-rival Cardinals. Arizona leads the NFL with a 10-2 record.

Ramsey leads Los Angeles with three interceptions and also has 59 tackles. There’s little doubt his absence will leave a big hole in the team’s defense as they try to stop Arizona’s prolific offense, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Higbee has 44 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Both players will be missing their first game of the season.

