Randolph, FAMU host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (7-3) vs. Florida A&M (2-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tavian Dunn-Martin and Florida Gulf Coast will take on MJ Randolph and Florida A&M. Dunn-Martin has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Randolph is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida A&M’s Randolph has averaged 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DJ Jones has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds. For the Eagles, Dunn-Martin has averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 assists while Kevin Samuel has put up 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks.DOMINANT DUNN-MARTIN: Dunn-Martin has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rattlers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Florida A&M has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 30 of 72 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all SWAC teams. The Rattlers have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

