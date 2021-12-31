Rangers win shootout, end Tampa Bay’s 7-game home win streak

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers stopped Tampa Bay’s seven-game home winning streak by beating the Lightning 4-3 on Friday night.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots, Barclay Goodrow scored twice, and Alexis Lafrenière also had a goal for the Rangers.

Corey Perry scored the tying goal — an empty-netter — with 1:57 to go in regulation for Tampa Bay, which also got goals from Steven Stamkos and Ross Colton. Backup goalie Brian Elliott returned from COVID-19 protocols and made 20 saves in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who remains in the protocols and missed his third consecutive game.

The Lightning were coming off a 9-3 loss Thursday night at Florida in which minor league callups Maxime Lagace and Hugo Alnefelt played in the net.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead in the second period behind goals from Lafrenière and Goodrow following miscues by Elliott. Goodrow, a member of Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup championship teams, had a short-handed goal after Greg McKegg stole Elliott’s cross-ice pass from along the right wing boards at 14:30.

Colton’s goal with 2:29 to go in the second period tied it at 2.

Stamkos scored the lone goal of the first during a power play with 1:39 left. The Lightning had a 10-3 shot advantage in the period over the Rangers, who had stretches of eight and nine minutes without one.

NUMBER LINES

Stamkos tied Patrick Marleau for 32nd on the career power-play goal list with 172. The Lightning captain has a point in 15 of his last 16 games (seven goals, 21 points). … Rangers LW Artemi Panarin had several good scoring chances but failed to score. He has one goal in 13 games against Tampa Bay.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: G Alexandar Georgiev and D Ryan Lindgren are among the New York players in COVID-19 protocols.

Lightning: D Mikhail Sergachev and D Andrej Sustr returned from COVID-19 protocols. … D Zach Bogosian was scratched due to a lower-body injury. … D Erik Cernak (foot) missed his 10th straight game but has resumed practicing.

UP NEXT

The Rangers and Lightning complete a home-and-home series Sunday in New York.

