On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangnick granted work permit to start Man United tenure

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 7:29 am
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his interim tenure as Manchester United manager, the club said Thursday.

The 63-year-old German will be presented as coach on Friday and take charge of the team for the first time in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United announced Monday the hiring of Rangnick until the end of the season, at which point he will take up a role as a consultant for the club. He left his role as manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Michael Carrick, who has been in charge of the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on Nov. 21, will be at the helm against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights