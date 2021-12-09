Ranked teams meet as No. 21 Ohio State hosts No. 22 Wisconsin

No. 22 Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0) vs. No. 21 Ohio State (7-2, 1-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 22 Wisconsin visits No. 21 Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown. Wisconsin has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Ohio State has won two of its three games against ranked teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State’s Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Johnny Davis has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Buckeyes are 2-2 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Wisconsin defense has forced 12.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 12 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 67.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.1 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

