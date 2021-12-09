On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ranked teams meet as No. 21 Ohio State hosts No. 22 Wisconsin

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 12:31 pm
1 min read
      

No. 22 Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0) vs. No. 21 Ohio State (7-2, 1-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 22 Wisconsin visits No. 21 Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown. Wisconsin has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Ohio State has won two of its three games against ranked teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State’s Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Johnny Davis has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Buckeyes are 2-2 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Wisconsin defense has forced 12.9 turnovers per game overall this year and 12 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.2 points while giving up 67.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.1 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the nation. The Ohio State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary