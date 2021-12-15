On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 7:23 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn’t say whether anyone else was deemed a close contact.

Modric played the entire game when Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Marcelo was an unused substitute.

Madrid’s next game is against Cadiz on Sunday. The team then plays at Athletic Bilbao three days later in the last game before the league’s winter break.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|13 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady, Secretary of the Navy visit USS Delaware families