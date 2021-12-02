Reese’s double-double spurs No. 8 Maryland women past Miami

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 26 points and 15 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 22 and No. 8 Maryland defeated Miami 82-74 on Thursday night.

Reese recorded her fifth double-double of the season as the Terrapins (7-2) extended the nation’s longest homecourt winning streak to 29 and snapped a two-game slide.

Maryland took the lead for good with 1:40 remaining when Reese made a layup while getting fouled. She missed the free throw, but Faith Masonius collected the rebound and passed it out to Katie Benzan, who connected on a 3-pointer to make it 77-72.

Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points for the Hurricanes (4-3), who have dropped three in a row.

The strong finished prevented Maryland was suffering its first three-game losing streak since February 2018. The Terps haven’t dropped three consecutive nonconference games since 2002-03, coach Brenda Frese’s first season.

The Terps played without Benzan and Masonius because of illnesses last week and lost to Top 10 opponents N.C. State and Stanford while playing without three key contributors. Maryland remained without Diamond Miller on Thursday. The first team all-Big Ten pick from a year ago sat out her third game in a row and has missed all but two games on the year.

Neither team created serious separation until the final minute. Maryland’s 28-21 lead in the middle of the second quarter was the largest for either team before the break, but Miami rallied to forge a 36-36 tie at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Even in a loss, the Hurricanes had to be pleased to generate some perimeter offense. Miami entered the game shooting 26.9 percent from 3-point range, but was 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from the outside against Maryland. The nine made 3s marked a season high.

Maryland: While the Terps still aren’t at full strength, their seven-player rotation was enough to gut out a victory against a persistent Miami team that dropped a two-point decision to likely Big Ten contender Indiana last week.

UP NEXT

Miami returns home for a Sunday date with Tulane.

Maryland begins its Big Ten title defense Sunday at Rutgers.

