Reeves, Chatman lead Illinois State past Quincy 81-63

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 19 points and Sy Chatman posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Illinois State got past Quincy 81-63 on Tuesday night.

Kendall Lewis added 12 points for the Redbirds (6-5), while Mark Freeman scored 10.

Illinois State dominated the first half and led 46-22 at the break. The Redbirds’ 46 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Silas Crisler had 15 points for the Hawks. Adam Price added 14 points. Reece Efole had nine rebounds.

___

___

