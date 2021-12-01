Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The 142 remaining free agents (q-did not accept qualifying offer):
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.
BOSTON (7) — Adam Ottavino, rhp; Martín Pérez, lhp; Garrett Richards, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Danny Santana, of-1b; Kyle Schwarber, of-1b; Travis Shaw, 3b.
CHICAGO (3) — Billy Hamilton, of; Carlos Rodón, lhp; Ryan Tepera, rhp.
CLEVELAND (3) — Blake Parker, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp.
DETROIT (4) — Derek Holland, lhp; Wily Peralta, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.
HOUSTON (4) — q-Carlos Correa, ss; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Zack Greinke, rhp; q-Justin Verlander, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (4) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (5) — Steve Cishek, rhp; Dexter Fowler, of; Juan Lagares, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.
MINNESOTA (3) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Andrelton Simmons, ss.
NEW YORK (3) — Brett Gardner, of; Darren O’Day, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b.
OAKLAND (10) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Khris Davis, dh; Jake Diekman, lhp; Mike Fiers, rhp; Josh Harrison, 2b; Jed Lowrie, inf; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.
SEATTLE (6) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Yusei Kikuchi, lhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp; Kyle Seager, 3b; Joe Smith, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (6) — Chris Archer, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp.
TEXAS (3) — Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Jordan Lyles, rhp.
TORONTO (4) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jarrod Dyson, of; David Phelps, rhp; Joakim Soria, rhp.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Tyler Clippard, rhp.
ATLANTA (10) — Ehire Adrianza, inf-of; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; q-Freddie Freeman, 1b; Chris Martin, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Eddie Rosario, of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jorge Soler, of; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
CHICAGO (5) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Zach Davies, rhp; Matt Duffy, inf; Jose Lobaton, c; Austin Romine, c.
CINCINNATI (3) — Asdrubal Cabrera, inf; q-Nick Castellanos, of; Mychal Givens, rhp.
COLORADO (2) — Chris Owings, inf-of; q-Trevor Story, ss.
LOS ANGELES (8) — Danny Duffy, lhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Albert Pujols, 1b; Steven Souza Jr., of.
MIAMI (1) — Sandy León, c.
MILWAUKEE (6) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Daniel Norris, lhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Hunter Strickland, rhp.
NEW YORK (7) — Dellin Betances, rhp; q-Michael Conforto, of; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Heath Hembree, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Jonathan Villar, inf.
PHILADELPHIA (7) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Freddy Galvis, inf; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; Brad Miller, inf; Matt Moore, lhp.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp.
ST. LOUIS (8) — Matt Carpenter, inf; J.A. Happ, lhp; Kwang Hyun Kim, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; Carlos Martínez, rhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.
SAN DIEGO (5) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.
SAN FRANCISCO (6) — Kris Bryant, 3b-of; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf; Tony Watson, lhp.
WASHINGTON (5) — Alex Avila, c; Luis Avilan, lhp; Jordy Mercer, inf; Gerardo Parra, of; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
