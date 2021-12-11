Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73

RICE (6-4)
Fiedler 1-5 2-2 4, Evee 3-7 0-0 9, Mullins 3-7 0-4 7, Olivari 11-15 1-1 27, Pierre 8-14 0-0 21, Sheffield 2-5 0-0 5, McBride 1-4 0-0 2, Hutchins 3-4 0-0 7, Poteat 0-3 6-6 6, Geron 0-0 0-0 0, Abercrombie 0-0 0-0 0, Lieppert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 9-13 88.
HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-6)
Hofman 4-8 3-4 12, Tordoff 3-7 0-0 6, Long 4-8 0-0 9, Tse 4-12 6-8 14, Lee 3-10 2-2 8, Boothman 3-12 3-5 10, Iyeyemi 4-5 2-3 10, Courseault 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 26-65 18-26 73.
Halftime_Rice 51-32. 3-Point Goals_Rice 15-31 (Pierre 5-11, Olivari 4-7, Evee 3-5, Hutchins 1-2, Mullins 1-3, Sheffield 1-3), Houston Baptist 3-13 (Hofman 1-3, Boothman 1-4, Long 1-4, Courseault 0-1, Tse 0-1). Rebounds_Rice 27 (Fiedler 8), Houston Baptist 38 (Lee 11). Assists_Rice 20 (Fiedler 7), Houston Baptist 12 (Long 5). Total Fouls_Rice 22, Houston Baptist 13. A_703 (1,000).
