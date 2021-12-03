On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Rice leads New Mexico St. past UTEP 72-69 at buzzer

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 11:55 pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jabari Rice hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lead New Mexico State to a 72-69 win over UTEP on Friday night.

Rice scored 19 points to lead the Aggies. Will McNair Jr. added 18 points, while Teddy Allen chipped in 15.

Johnny McCants had 10 points for New Mexico State (6-2).

Souley Boum had 19 points for the Miners (4-3). Jamari Sibley added 18 points. Jamal Bieniemy had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Miners for the season. New Mexico State defeated UTEP 77-71 on Nov. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

