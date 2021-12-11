Richmond 72, Toledo 69

TOLEDO (7-2)
Millner 10-16 1-1 25, Shumate 7-12 0-0 18, Dennis 5-7 2-6 13, Moss 2-5 0-0 4, Rollins 2-12 0-0 5, Jacobi 1-3 0-0 2, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, E.Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 3-7 69.
RICHMOND (6-4)
Burton 4-10 6-8 17, Cayo 3-5 0-1 6, Golden 3-10 1-2 7, Gilyard 4-12 1-2 13, I.Wilson 0-6 3-4 3, Sherod 4-10 2-2 14, Crabtree 3-6 1-2 8, Grace 1-3 1-2 4, Koureissi 0-0 0-0 0, Gustavson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-23 72.
Halftime_Toledo 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 10-21 (Millner 4-5, Shumate 4-7, Dennis 1-2, Rollins 1-4, Saunders 0-1, Moss 0-2), Richmond 13-32 (Sherod 4-8, Gilyard 4-9, Burton 3-7, Crabtree 1-2, Grace 1-2, Golden 0-2, I.Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_Toledo 40 (Millner 8), Richmond 35 (Burton 9). Assists_Toledo 15 (Rollins 6), Richmond 17 (Gilyard 7). Total Fouls_Toledo 17, Richmond 11.
