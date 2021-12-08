Robert Morris 99, Lancaster Bible 51

LANCASTER BIBLE (0-2)
Erisman 1-4 0-0 3, T.Hilton 1-9 2-2 4, Sareyka 2-6 0-0 4, Shewbridge 8-17 0-1 22, Tisdale-Couch 2-9 0-0 4, Praylow 1-4 0-0 3, Wilkins 2-8 3-3 9, Glasgow 1-5 0-0 2, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Pulley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 5-6 51.
ROBERT MORRIS (1-7)
Spear 7-8 3-3 17, Winston 7-12 0-0 14, Cheeks 3-3 2-2 11, Dunn 3-8 4-7 10, Farris 10-13 0-0 27, Mayers 3-4 2-4 8, Green 3-4 2-2 9, Jeffries 1-4 0-0 3, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-56 13-18 99.
Halftime_Robert Morris 54-24. 3-Point Goals_Lancaster Bible 10-38 (Shewbridge 6-14, Wilkins 2-7, Praylow 1-3, Erisman 1-4, Tisdale-Couch 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, T.Hilton 0-3, Sareyka 0-3), Robert Morris 12-20 (Farris 7-10, Cheeks 3-3, Green 1-2, Jeffries 1-2, Winston 0-3). Rebounds_Lancaster Bible 21 (T.Hilton 7), Robert Morris 45 (Mayers 12). Assists_Lancaster Bible 14 (Praylow 7), Robert Morris 26 (Dunn 10). Total Fouls_Lancaster Bible 13, Robert Morris 9. A_717 (3,056).
