Robertson, Portland host San Jose St.

San Jose State (5-4) vs. Portland (8-4)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Omari Moore and San Jose State will take on Tyler Robertson and Portland. Moore has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Robertson is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Moore is averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Pilots have been led by Robertson, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.5 points, while allowing 76 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pilots. Portland has 45 assists on 71 field goals (63.4 percent) across its past three games while San Jose State has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.

