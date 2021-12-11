On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Robinson lifts Kennesaw St. over Voorhees College 80-56

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:39 pm
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Demond Robinson had 16 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State romped past Voorhees College 80-56 on Saturday.

Chris Youngblood had 12 points for the Owls (4-6). Spencer Rodgers added seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had eight assists.

Antonio Lewis had 14 points for the Tigers. Jordan Blue added 11 points. Omari Joseph had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

