Robinson scores season-high 26 points, Heat beat Bulls

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 118-92 on Saturday night.

Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers.

Dewayne Dedmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and 14 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro had 17 points, and KZ Okpala 10.

The Bulls lost two additional players to health and safety protocols hours before the game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson were ruled out, joining leading scorer DeMar DeRozan as well as Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr., who are sidelined because of protocols.

Miami was without Caleb Martin because of health and safety protocols. Martin scored a career-high 28 points in the Heat’s victory over defending champion Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Zach LaVine scored 31 points for Chicago, and Lonzo Ball added 15.

TIP-INS

Bulls: G Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain) returned from a two-game absence and scored six points in 27 minutes. … F Alfonzo McKinnie was called up from the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes and signed a 10-day contract. The signing of McKinnie and Johnson during the club’s current roster limits was allowed after the NBA granted hardship exemptions. … The Bulls will have five of their next six games at home. The exception is a stop in Toronto on Thursday.

Heat: After losing their first 16 games against the Bulls in club history, the Heat reached .500 (60-60) with the win. Miami has winning records against 17 opponents. … Robinson was perfect on three free throw attempts, ending a three-game drought of going to the foul line.

JONES BACK IN CHICAGO

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Jones has returned to Chicago. Jones went into protocols during the club’s stay in Miami. The seven-year forward played three seasons with the Heat from 2017 to 2020.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Heat: At Cleveland on Monday night.

