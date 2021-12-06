Rollins, Toledo host Bradley

Bradley (4-5) vs. Toledo (6-2)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Terry Roberts and Bradley will face Ryan Rollins and Toledo. The junior Roberts has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Rollins, a sophomore, is averaging 21.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Toledo’s Rollins has averaged 20.1 points and five rebounds while Setric Millner Jr. has put up 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Braves, Roberts has averaged 14.8 points while Rienk Mast has put up 8.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.TERRIFIC TERRY: Roberts has connected on 38.5 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Toledo has 47 assists on 94 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is rated first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent. The Braves have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.