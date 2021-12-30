Rollins, Toledo visit Kent State

Toledo (9-3, 1-0) vs. Kent State (5-6, 0-1)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ryan Rollins and Toledo will take on Sincere Carry and Kent State. The sophomore Rollins has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Carry, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Kent State’s Carry has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Malique Jacobs has put up 12 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Rockets, Rollins has averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals while JT Shumate has put up 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carry has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. Carry has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Toledo is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Rockets are 3-3 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Kent State defense has forced 14.6 turnovers per game overall this year and 14.3 per game over its last three.

COLD SPELL: Toledo has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAC teams. The Rockets have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

