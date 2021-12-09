Rutgers 70, No. 1 Purdue 68

PURDUE (8-0)
Furst 0-0 0-0 0, Edey 5-8 3-5 13, Ivey 5-9 3-4 15, Stefanovic 3-10 1-2 9, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 2-6 0-0 6, Morton 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 9-17 3-3 21, Newman 1-6 0-0 3, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-16 68.
RUTGERS (5-4)
Mag 4-6 3-4 12, Omoruyi 5-10 1-2 11, McConnell 4-8 4-4 12, Mulcahy 0-5 0-0 0, Harper 10-15 5-5 30, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Palmquist 1-2 0-0 3, Gonzales-Agee 1-1 0-1 2, Jones 0-1 0-2 0, Hyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 13-18 70.
Halftime_Rutgers 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 7-26 (Hunter 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Stefanovic 2-7, Newman 1-5, Gillis 0-1, Morton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Rutgers 7-14 (Harper 5-7, Mag 1-2, Palmquist 1-2, Jones 0-1, Mulcahy 0-2). Fouled Out_McConnell. Rebounds_Purdue 30 (Williams 11), Rutgers 22 (Harper 10). Assists_Purdue 10 (Ivey 3), Rutgers 18 (Mulcahy 8). Total Fouls_Purdue 17, Rutgers 20.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments