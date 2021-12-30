Rutgers 80, Maine 64

MAINE (3-8)

Efretuei 3-8 1-2 7, Adetogun 2-4 2-2 6, DuHart 8-15 2-2 22, Masic 2-6 0-0 5, Perovic 1-1 0-0 3, Wright-McLeish 2-6 0-0 4, Turgut 6-11 0-0 15, Filipovity 0-2 2-2 2, Ihekwoaba 0-3 0-0 0, Kalnjscek 0-1 0-0 0, Feierbergs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 7-8 64.

RUTGERS (6-5)

Omoruyi 7-11 0-1 14, Baker 3-9 0-0 9, McConnell 3-7 7-8 13, Mulcahy 5-7 0-0 14, Harper 6-8 5-7 19, Mag 1-3 2-3 4, Hyatt 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 1-2 1, Reiber 0-0 0-0 0, Palmquist 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 27-51 16-23 80.

Halftime_Rutgers 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Maine 9-22 (DuHart 4-9, Turgut 3-4, Perovic 1-1, Masic 1-3, Ihekwoaba 0-1, Kalnjscek 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Adetogun 0-2), Rutgers 10-20 (Mulcahy 4-4, Baker 3-5, Harper 2-3, Palmquist 1-1, Hyatt 0-1, Mag 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jones 0-2, McConnell 0-2). Rebounds_Maine 32 (Adetogun 7), Rutgers 30 (Omoruyi 8). Assists_Maine 11 (DuHart, Masic 3), Rutgers 21 (Baker 5). Total Fouls_Maine 20, Rutgers 12. A_7,638 (8,000).

