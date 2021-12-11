S. Dakota St. 77, Washington St. 74

S. DAKOTA ST. (8-3)
Dentlinger 4-6 0-0 8, Wilson 1-4 2-3 4, Arians 0-0 0-0 0, Freidel 7-13 5-7 23, Scheierman 4-10 0-0 11, Mayo 6-7 2-2 17, Easley 4-6 0-0 8, Appel 2-6 2-3 6. Totals 28-52 11-15 77.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-3)
Gueye 2-6 1-2 5, Abogidi 1-2 2-2 4, Bamba 7-15 3-4 19, Flowers 9-19 2-2 24, Williams 1-9 3-4 6, Rodman 2-4 2-2 7, Jakimovski 1-1 2-2 4, Rapp 1-5 0-0 3, DeWolf 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 15-18 74.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 39-31. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 10-16 (Freidel 4-6, Mayo 3-3, Scheierman 3-6, Easley 0-1), Washington St. 9-34 (Flowers 4-11, Bamba 2-8, Rodman 1-3, Williams 1-4, Rapp 1-5, Roberts 0-3). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 31 (Scheierman 8), Washington St. 31 (Gueye 6). Assists_S. Dakota St. 13 (Scheierman, Mayo 3), Washington St. 11 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 15, Washington St. 17.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments