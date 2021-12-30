S. Dakota St. 90, N. Dakota St. 86

S. DAKOTA ST. (12-4)

Wilson 7-9 0-1 14, Arians 3-8 0-0 7, Easley 1-2 0-0 3, Mayo 5-9 0-0 11, Scheierman 7-15 7-9 22, Appel 9-10 2-3 20, Mims 3-3 4-4 13, Dentlinger 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-58 13-17 90.

N. DAKOTA ST. (9-5)

Kreuser 6-9 5-7 17, Nelson 5-8 2-2 15, Cook 5-8 0-0 14, Eady 3-10 0-0 6, Griesel 10-15 1-4 25, Skunberg 3-5 1-3 9, Harden-Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Guy 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 9-16 86.

Halftime_S. Dakota St. 48-37. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 7-16 (Mims 3-3, Easley 1-1, Arians 1-3, Mayo 1-3, Scheierman 1-6), N. Dakota St. 13-29 (Cook 4-6, Griesel 4-6, Nelson 3-6, Skunberg 2-4, Harden-Hayes 0-2, Kreuser 0-2, Eady 0-3). Fouled Out_Dentlinger. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 26 (Scheierman 7), N. Dakota St. 21 (Skunberg 6). Assists_S. Dakota St. 11 (Scheierman 5), N. Dakota St. 10 (Eady, Griesel 4). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 21, N. Dakota St. 21. A_3,408 (5,700).

